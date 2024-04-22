Hennepin County shelter-in-place warning a mistake, officials say

article

Those who saw a shelter-in-place warning on their TV screens Monday evening saw the message by mistake, Hennepin County officials say.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the alert was only supposed to be sent out to a one-block radius in Robbinsdale, but an error was made at the Hennepin County dispatch, causing the message to be seen by many more.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers from the Robbinsdale Police Department responded to the 3600 block of West Broadway on a report of a possible armed domestic situation, prompting the initial shelter-in-place message.

Authorities are requesting residents of the block to remain in shelter until 10 p.m., but officials say there is no current danger to the community.