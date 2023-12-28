How much Minnesotans are saving on heating during warmer winter

After one of the warmest Decembers on record in the Twin Cities, Minnesotans may like what they see when their utility bills arrive.

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy said heating bills in Minnesota have been lower because of the above-average temperatures. Also, because wholesale natural gas prices are significantly lower now than last winter, the company had estimated that the average Minnesota customer would see their bill decrease about 15 percent this year. The average bill would be $127.53, down from $149.49, or an average of $22. That figure doesn't even account for how warm December has been.

FOX 9 also spoke with Joshua Solis, lead communications specialist from CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota's largest natural gas utility. He does want to caution customers that it is still early in the heating season.

"With the warmer temperatures, customers have not necessarily needed to use as much gas earlier this season," Solis said. "I think our overarching thing we want to remind customers of is that there are colder days ahead and the temperatures are going to drop."

When the temperatures do start to drop, here are a few tips to save money, according to Xcel Energy: