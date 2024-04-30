Head-on crash kills 1, critically injures woman in Dakota County

article

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash with a semi-flatbed just south of the Twin Cities metro on Monday morning.

The crash report indicates the collision happened around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Highway 52 at 250th Street in Hampton Township, located approximately 18 miles southeast of Lakeville.

The driver of a Toyota Camry was heading north on Highway 52 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a semi-flatbed that was headed south.

The State Patrol said the Toyota driver, identified as a 28-year-old woman from St. Paul, was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver, a 39-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash report indicates a 3-year-old boy was in the Toyota, but further information has not yet been released. The State Patrol said they are investigating this as a fatal crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, and the State Patrol stated the road conditions were wet. The crash report did not say what caused the collision.