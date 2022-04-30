'He changed the nation': Former VP Walter Mondale honored at memorial service

article

Former Vice President Walter Mondale was remembered by friends and family on Sunday as a man who fought for what was right and who loved Minnesota -- and was loved back by Minnesota.

Speakers ranging from President Joe Biden to Senator Amy Klobuchar, a former Mondale intern, to historians and family members came together Sunday to honor the former vice president.

"One of the great giants in American history," recalled President Biden. "And that's not hyperbole. Fritz was a giant in American political history."

Mondale was remembered as a man who wasn't satisfied with the status quo.

"He led the way. He set a high bar, and time after time, he kept passing it and raising it," explained Senator Klobuchar. "Passing it and raising it. It was during Mondale's time as vice president that we first met."

His legacy, leaving behind a freer and fairer America.

"There are black people in America today who can vote and work and live more freely and fairly because of Fritz Mondale," recalled historian Jon Meacham. "There are women in America today who see no limit to their dreams because of Fritz Mondale. There are safer cars in America. There are rivers of clean water in America. There are enclaves of untouched wildlife in America today because of Fritz Mondale. He never stopped believing in this country. He never stopped fighting for its people. And thankfully, he never stopped defending democracy."

Guest list

Sunday's speakers at the memorial service included:

President Joe Biden

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator Tina Smith

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel

Civil rights activist Josie Johnson

Presidential historian Jon Meacham

Walter Mondale’s sons, Ted Mondale and William Mondale

Mondale's last message

Former Mondale staff members received an email he crafted for them in the event of his death, according to the Minnesota DFL. In it he praised their work, saying, "Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side."

To close, he said, "I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you!"

He signed the letter with his nickname, "Fritz."

From Ceylon to the White House

Mondale was born in Ceylon, Minnesota in January 1928. His parents were Norwegian immigrants. His father was a Methodist minister and his mother was a piano teacher. A high school football star in high school, Mondale attended Macalaster College in St. Paul for two years before transferring to the University of Minnesota.

He served in the U.S. Army and enrolled at the University of Minnesota's law school on the G.I. Bill upon his return. He served as a law clerk on the Minnesota Supreme Court after law school before practicing law in Minneapolis.

He was active in DFL politics and saw Hubert Humphrey and Orville Freeman as his mentors. He eventually filled Humphrey's Senate seat after being appointed as Minnesota Attorney General. He won re-election to his Senate seat in 1966 and 1972.

Among his major accomplishments in the Senate was his championing of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which banned discrimination in housing based on race, religion, national origin or sex. He also played a large role in passing the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968, which helped preserve the St. Croix River.

He was elected Vice President in 1976 and was famously the first Vice President to have a White House office. The pair lost re-election in 1980.

Mondale was nominated as the Democratic candidate for President four years later and chose the first woman to run for either President or Vice President, Geraldine Ferraro. They were defeated by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, at which time Mondale returned to private life.

He served as Ambassador to Japan from 1993 to 1996.

Remembering a 'mentor'

Common among statements that poured in after Mondale's death was announced is the fact that many saw him as a mentor.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Mondale was a "true public servant," and "my friend and mentor."

"He set a high bar for himself and kept passing it and raising it, passing it and raising it," she said.

Klobuchar said she interned in Mondale's office as a college student, which she called "life-changing." She said she left that job thinking she could see herself run for office someday.

"Walter Mondale taught me that leadership isn’t all about giving soaring speeches and punchy sound bites – but actually getting things done for people. He always saw his responsibility as an elected leader as bigger than the immediate challenge at any given moment. His broader mission was helping to prepare a new generation of leaders for the next big decision that needed to be made," Klobuchar added in her statement.

President Jimmy Carter, in a statement released through the Carter Center, said Mondale was the "best vice president in our country's history." He credited Mondale with transforming the vice presidency during his time at the helm. "Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior," Carter said.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement saying they had the chance to talk to Mondale over the weekend to reflect on "the years of friendship we shared, and how much we learned from and leaned on each other." Biden said Mondale was one of the first people to greet him when he arrived in the Senate and said "Fritz" was his first call when Obama asked him to be vice president.

President Barack Obama also applauded the way Mondale changed the role of the vice president, saying it paved the way for Joe Biden's role and, eventually, Kamala Harris'.

Sen. Tina Smith tweeted that she loved the former Senator. "Mondale was a giant not only because of the positions he held…but because of the work that he did." She called him a "true friend," and described him as "lively", "incisive" and "hysterically funny."

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted a statement saying he and his wife were mourning the loss of "a dear friend and mentor."

Advertisement

"We will miss terribly Fritz Mondale, the steady voice and vision setter for ideas great and small, people powerful and powerless, and justice waiting to be revealed," Walz added.