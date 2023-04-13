'Harry Potter' TV series based on original books in the works

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:36 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
18
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:50 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:12 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

'Harry Potter' TV series based on original books in the works

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 5:16PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
GettyImages-801712280.jpg article

A collection of Harry Potter books are pictured in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Harry Potter fans, rejoice!

The franchise is getting its own magical TV series for the first-time ever. 

News of the magical "decade-long series" based off J.K. Rowling's bestselling books was announced Wednesday as Warner Bros. Discovery detailed the merging of HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming platform called Max. A release date was not immediately available.

The show will feature a new cast playing the iconic characters including Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the whole gang, but we wouldn't completely rule out a cameo from Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson just yet.

GettyImages-75584473.jpg

Harry Potter Fans at the Toys "R" Us Times Square midnight launch of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows" on July 21, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption ***

Expand

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," Max said in a statement.

Rowling, who is serving as executive producer on the project, said of the announcement, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

The seven original Harry Potter books were published between 1997 and 2007. Eight blockbuster films were released between 2001 and 2011. There are also three Fantastic Beasts films, the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," as well as four theme park lands. 

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."