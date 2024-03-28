Handmade sourdough, focaccia, and sandwiches in Minneapolis: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen’s love of focaccia, sourdough, and croissants leads her on an epic Minneapolis bread journey in this episode of Taste Buds.

First up: Laune Bread, where Tiff Singh uses more than 65% whole grain flour to create a variety of sourdough loaves, pretzels, croissants and pastries. Tiff focuses on bridging the gap between farm and city, using ingredients from Minnesota and Upper Midwest farmers and producers.

Filled with quality carbs and fresh knowledge, Stephanie heads to Marty’s Deli, where Martha Polacek and her team serve up made-from-scratch breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh focaccia. Martha also turns to local farms like Peterson Craft Meats for key ingredients.

All that pouring, shaping, and baking can be a lot for some home cooks, so Stephanie also has a simple focaccia recipe that is perfect for busy families.

Easy Focaccia recipe

Ingredients:

15 Rhodes Frozen Dinner Rolls

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves chopped garlic

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

*Consider using herbs like oregano, chives, rosemary, or Parsley leaves to decorate focaccia. For flowers, use peppers or halves of cherry tomatoes, pitted black olives, or red onions.

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

