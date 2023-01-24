Hamline professors call on university president to resign over Muhammad paintings controversy

After a Hamline University adjunct professor lost her job in the aftermath of showing historic paintings depicting Muhammad, sparking criticism from Muslim students, full-time professors from the school are now calling on the university president to step down for mishandling the situation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group of full-time faculty members with Hamline called for President Fayneese S. Miller to resign.

The controversy started in the fall semester when the adjunct professor, Dr. Erika Lopez Prater, showed a 14th-century painting titled "The Prophet Muhammad Receiving Revelation from the Angel Gabriel" and a 16th-century painting "Muhammad, shown with a veiled face and halo, at Mount Hira" during her art history class on October 6. Despite warnings about the paintings from the professor and a message in the syllabus offering students who object to seeing religious figures an alternative to the viewing, one student who was shown the paintings objected after class.

The student lodged a complaint with the university that ultimately ended with the university rescinding an offer to the professor to teach a spring semester course. However, the university has denied the job decision was a result of the controversy, noting Lopez Prater was allowed to finish out the semester.

A message sent out by a university official to staff and students in the weeks after the class also referred to the professor's actions as Islamophobic. The university later apologized for the accusation.

While local Muslim activists have agreed with the university's initial assessment, that showing the paintings was Islamophobic, the professor has seen support from her fellow professors – who have blasted the university for infringing on academic freedom. Lopez Prater has also since filed a lawsuit accusing the university of discrimination, defamation, and other violations.

The statement issued by full-time faculty doubled down on those sentiments. It reads in part: "We are distressed that members of the administration have mishandled this issue and great harm has been done to the reputation of Minnesota’s oldest university. We, the faculty of Hamline University, stand for both academic freedom and the education of all students. We affirm both academic freedom and our responsibility to foster an inclusive learning community. Importantly, these values neither contradict nor supersede each other."

The university has issued a pair of statements related to the incident. In the first, President Miller blasted media reports for inaccurately representing what happened, arguing that the professor wasn't let go due to the paintings controversy. However, in a follow-up statement last week, the president and the Board of Trustees chair admitted mistakes during the handling of the matter – including the university referring to the act as Islamophobia.