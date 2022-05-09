Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
11
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 5:30 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County

Hail, severe weather roll through western Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Monday's forecast: Storms possible with highs in the 80s

Western Minnesota is most likely to see severe weather. Highs in the low 80s or high 70s.

(FOX 9) - Severe storms in Minnesota Monday morning brought golf ball to softball-sized hail to western and central Minnesota, including in Montevideo ,Canby and Zimmerman. 

Hail in Zimmerman Monday morning

This video taken at 9:30 am Monday shows a downpour of hail in Zimmerman, Minn. (Video courtesy of Kevin Norris)

Severe thunderstorm warnings for hail larger than golf balls are in effect for areas northwest of the Twin Cities (check the latest here), while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the Twin Cities and areas north and west until 1 p.m. on Monday. 

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that trees and powerlines were down around the county. "We have one house stuck by lightning and one house with a tree on it.  Emergency crews are responding to multiple locations throughout the county.  Please use caution when driving," the post said. 

Communities under severe thunderstorm warnings and special weather statements should head to a shelter as this large storm rolls through.

The storm also dropped hail on Canby, Minnesota. 

Hail in Canby, Minnesota

Hail seen falling in Canby, Minnesota. Video courtesy Michael Leslie.

Hail almost the size of golf balls fell west of Willmar on Monday morning. (Image courtesy of Dawn Slagter) 

The bout of severe weather Monday morning is the first of two rounds of possible storms on Monday. The Twin Cities could see storms this evening, around 5:30-6:30 p.m., as the cold front starts to work its way through. 

Temperatures on Monday will climb eventually to the low 80s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and by the mid to late afternoon, due points will rise into the 60s in the metro. Dry and colder air will push in overnight, with overnight lows into the low 50s. 

Highs on Tuesday will be around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

This is a developing story. 