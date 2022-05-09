Hail, severe weather roll through western Minnesota

Severe storms in Minnesota Monday morning brought golf ball to softball-sized hail to western and central Minnesota, including in Montevideo ,Canby and Zimmerman.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for hail larger than golf balls are in effect for areas northwest of the Twin Cities (check the latest here), while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the Twin Cities and areas north and west until 1 p.m. on Monday.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that trees and powerlines were down around the county. "We have one house stuck by lightning and one house with a tree on it. Emergency crews are responding to multiple locations throughout the county. Please use caution when driving," the post said.

Communities under severe thunderstorm warnings and special weather statements should head to a shelter as this large storm rolls through.

The storm also dropped hail on Canby, Minnesota.

Hail almost the size of golf balls fell west of Willmar on Monday morning. (Image courtesy of Dawn Slagter)

The bout of severe weather Monday morning is the first of two rounds of possible storms on Monday. The Twin Cities could see storms this evening, around 5:30-6:30 p.m., as the cold front starts to work its way through.

Temperatures on Monday will climb eventually to the low 80s in the Twin Cities on Monday, and by the mid to late afternoon, due points will rise into the 60s in the metro. Dry and colder air will push in overnight, with overnight lows into the low 50s.

Highs on Tuesday will be around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story.