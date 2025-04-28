Church reportedly struck by lightning, crews responding in southwest Minnesota

The Brief The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield, Minnesota, was reportedly struck by lightning on Monday. Crews are responding and the extent of damage remains unknown.



Authorities are responding to the Immanuel Lutheran Church after it was report it was struck by lightning on Monday.

Immanuel Lutheran Church fire

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:44 p.m. it received a 911 report that the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield had been struck by lightning.

Smoke was visible upon arrival, authorities reported.

What we don't know:

While crews are still on scene, the extent of any potential damage to the church is still unknown.