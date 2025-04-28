Church reportedly struck by lightning, crews responding in southwest Minnesota
LAKEFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are responding to the Immanuel Lutheran Church after it was report it was struck by lightning on Monday.
Immanuel Lutheran Church fire
What we know:
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:44 p.m. it received a 911 report that the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield had been struck by lightning.
Smoke was visible upon arrival, authorities reported.
What we don't know:
While crews are still on scene, the extent of any potential damage to the church is still unknown.
The Source: A press release from Jackson County Sheriff's Office.