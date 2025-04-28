Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:15 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Dunn County, Pepin County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:18 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:13 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:56 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Faribault County, Steele County, Freeborn County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:29 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
Tornado Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Martin County
Tornado Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Steele County, Rice County, Faribault County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Pierce County, Polk County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Saint Croix County, Pepin County

Church reportedly struck by lightning, crews responding in southwest Minnesota

By
Published  April 28, 2025 6:06pm CDT
Fire
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield, Minnesota, was reportedly struck by lightning on Monday.
    • Crews are responding and the extent of damage remains unknown.

LAKEFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are responding to the Immanuel Lutheran Church after it was report it was struck by lightning on Monday. 

Immanuel Lutheran Church fire

What we know:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:44 p.m. it received a 911 report that the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield had been struck by lightning.

Smoke was visible upon arrival, authorities reported.

What we don't know:

While crews are still on scene, the extent of any potential damage to the church is still unknown.

The Source: A press release from Jackson County Sheriff's Office. 

FireMinnesota