Guthrie reopens doors in Minneapolis, announces upcoming slate of shows

The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis has reopened, and while there aren’t any shows appearing yet, they are coming.

In the meantime, the theater is welcoming audiences to come back into the building before productions begin. The public lobby at the Guthrie is now open Thursday through Sunday each week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This includes the Outdoor Jundt Terrace and the Endless Bridge along with the Amber Box on the ninth level of the theater.

"I mean, this is about community for us," said Hunter Gullickson, the Guthrie Director of Guest Services. "Opening up as a theater again and to engage with people that have really wanted to be inside the building, see things that we’re doing and coming back to shows again."

The Guthrie is bringing back live theater this fall. The first show is called "What the Constitution Means to Me" followed by a production of "A Christmas Carol."

"A Christmas Carol" is a brand new production this year with a new script, set, costumes and director in Joe Haj.

Next year, former artistic director Joel Dowling returns to direct "The Tempest" by Shakespeare.

The Guthrie will also perform Jane Austin’s "Emma" next summer.

Season ticket sales start Aug. 3.