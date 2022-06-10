Guns recovered from 3 people at high school graduation ceremony: police

article

Police recovered two handguns on three men at Brooklyn Center High School's graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it responded at 6:38 p.m. on June 8 to a "large disturbance" during the graduation ceremony, a news release on Thursday said. School officials told police they removed three men and believed they may have been armed with guns.

Police, who were already at the high school, located the three men walking away from the school. They matched witnesses' descriptions, police said.

During police's "interaction" with the men, officers recovered two handguns — one gun was reported stolen in Brooklyn Park and the other did not have a serial number on it.

The men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail for weapons offenses, police said.

Brooklyn Center High School held its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. at the football stadium on the high school's campus. Wednesday also marked the last day of school for Brooklyn Center Community Schools.