Gunfire sends youth soccer team running for cover in Minneapolis

A children’s soccer team was traumatized by gunfire after shots rang out between games in south Minneapolis, sending players and parents running for cover.

When the shots started, coaches ordered kids down on the ground. When they got their chance, they had them run to the far corner of the field and seek shelter in an equipment shed.

"We heard two cars running into each other—like a crash—and then right after that, we heard gunshots," said Alan Goroztieta, the soccer coordinator of Urban Ventures.

Goroztieta says the shots rang out on the 2900 block of 5th Avenue South Monday while the nearby soccer fields were full of kids.

"For some of [the kids], it is the worst thing they are experiencing in their life," he said.

He estimates the gunfire lasted for two to three minutes. A bullet grazed a coach’s ribs, but amazingly missed any children.

"We saw a few people running down the street and one of them dropped here in the parking lot and she was all scratched up and kept screaming, ‘Did I get shot? Did I get shot? Will you check my back? Check my back,’" said Santiago Guachamin, a nearby business owner.

Guachamin was closing up shop when the shooting happened. He says after 17 years in the neighborhood, he thinks the criminals are becoming more brazen.

"They just want to eliminate whoever they’re fighting with and we are collateral damage at some point. It’s unbelievable," said Guachamin.

For a soccer program aimed at helping underserved youth in the area, Urban Ventures just hopes better days are in the future.

"This is a place where they are supposed to be feeling safe and forgetting about things like this and I don’t think it’s fair that they’re experiencing these things," said Goroztieta.

With kids expressing that they’re too afraid to come back to these fields, coaches have canceled practice for the next couple of days and are looking for a field nearby where they can play.