Gun owner's group sues Minnesota State Fair to allow permit holders to carry guns

A gun owner’s group is suing to allow permit holders to carry handguns on the fairgrounds during this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota Gun Owner’s Caucus filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Ramsey County and the Minnesota State Fair, alleging the State Fair’s ban on weapons violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The two other plaintiffs are a reverend and a Ramsey County resident who both say they want to bring their guns to the fair for self-defense.

The lawsuit argues Minnesota law "supersedes and preempts" local regulations regarding permit to carry, saying that state law even allows weapons inside the State Capitol—an area "more serious than the light-hearted state fair."

In a statement, the Minnesota State Fair said it does not comment on pending litigation.

"We will maintain our time-honored Minnesota tradition of peaceful, family-friendly fairs by protecting the safety and security of our guests," the fair said.

Calls to Ramsey County were not immediate returned.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs Aug. 26 through Labor Day.

