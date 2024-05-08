Timberwolves partnered watch parties: Here’s where to watch Games 3 and 4

article

As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to battle in the NBA Playoffs, several places are throwing watch parties to cheer on the Wolves.

Nearly a dozen bars in downtown Minneapolis have partnered with the Timberwolves to host watch parties for Game 3 and Game 4 as the Wolves take on the Denver Nuggets. The bars will feature playoff drink specials and give away free merch, such as sunglasses, koozies, and hats.

The Wolves-partner watch parties include:

Tom’s Watch Bar at 609 Hennepin Ave.

Kieran’s Irish Pub at 85 N 6th St.

Lyon’s Pub at 16 South 6th St.

The Loop at 606 N Washington Ave. #100

8th Street Grill at 800 S Marquette Ave. Unit 107

The Local at 931 Nicollet Mall

Sneaky Pete’s at 14 N 5th St.

The Loon Cafe at 500 N 1st Ave.

Gluek’s Restaurant & Bar at 16 N 6th St.

The Corner Bar at 1501 Washington Ave. S

The Timberwolves play against the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at Target Center.