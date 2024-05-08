Parkers Prairie farm accident: 1 dead after machinery falls on him

A man is dead in northwest Minnesota following an accident that happened when a group tried to fix a piece of farming equipment.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, on May 7, emergency personnel responded to the report of an accident at a farm site north of Parkers Prairie.

Authorities believe the victim had been working with other people to repair a piece of tilling equipment when a part of the machinery fell on top of him, pinning him underneath. He died at the scene.

His name is currently being withheld pending notification of family.