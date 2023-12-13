Grubhub delivered: These sweet and sour foods topped 2023 delivery trends

Grubhub has revealed its top food trends of 2023, and spoiler: Grubhub customers believe pineapple belongs on pizza.

The delivery app released its 2023 Grubhub delivered, looking at the top food delivery trends of 2023. Pickles, french fries and pineapple on pizza were just a few of the trends that stood out.

According to Grubhub, french fries were the most ordered side dish this year, with 600,000 customers ordering their salad paired with french fries in 2023. Classic cut fries topped the list, followed by waffle fries, cheese fries, sweet potato fries and curly fries.

Pickles made a big splash in Grubhub trends as well, with more than 6.9 million pickles ordered in 2023.

"People embraced their love of pickles – from food to fashion (if you own the viral pickle sweatshirt, we see you) – and put the salty, briny indulgences on everything," Grubhub said.

Pineapple on pizza is becoming more popular for Grubhub users, the app says, with pineapple being added to pizzas 33% more than last year.

Here are some other Grubhub delivery trends of 2023:

Top 5 Coffee Beverages Ordered in 2023:

Iced Coffee

Caramel Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Cappuccino

Hot Coffee

Top 5 Sodas Ordered in 2023:

Diet Coke

Coke

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Ale

Top 5 Spicy Dishes Ordered in 2023

Spicy potato soft tacos

Spicy chicken sandwich

Spicy tuna roll

Hot and sour soup

Drunken noodles

Top 5 Pizza Orders in 2023:

Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.