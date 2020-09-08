Group smashes through Minneapolis city impound lot gate, steals SUV

The city of Minneapolis says a group of people smashed through the gate of an impound lot and stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee Tuesday afternoon.

According to a city of Minneapolis spokesperson, the group was driving a Volkswagen Jetta around 4:30 p.m. when they drove through the gate.

From inside the city impound lot, they stole the Grand Cherokee that was previously brought in my Minneapolis Police.

Both the Jeep and the Volkswagen drove from the scene at a high rate of speed.