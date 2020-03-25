Group launches First Avenue coloring book to support music community during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Minnesota artists teamed up to create a coloring book inspired by the music venue First Avenue, with proceeds benefiting local gig workers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to First Avenue, local musician Har Mar Superstar joined forces with other artists to create the organization Coloring Books for a Cause. The 28-page book, called "The Big Coloring Book of First Avenue," features illustrations of artists such as Doomtree, Lizzo, and, of course, Prince. All of the artists included in the book have rocked the Mainroom stage over the years. The pages were illustrated by local artists Stacey Combs, Michael Gaughan, and Laura Hauser.

At $20 per book, much of the proceeds will go toward the Twin Cities Music Community Trust, benefiting gig workers suddenly out of work. The trust was recently set up by First Avenue to help their staff and local musicians who are currently out of work.

"The idea came fast with a lot of heat, and we can’t thank everyone enough for giving us their blessings, support, and resources to make it happen. We hope that, if this project becomes a success, we can make more coloring books to benefit many others while keeping you entertained during these uncertain times," Sean Tillmann of Har Mar Superstar wrote.