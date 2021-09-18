Expand / Collapse search

Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest now 80 percent contained, fire crews say

By FOX 9 Staff
Fire crews continue containment effort in Superior National Forest. (USDA Forest Service)

(FOX 9) - Firefighters in northern Minnesota made new strides this week in the fight again a burning wildfire in the Superior National Forest.

As of Friday, the Greenwood fire is now considered 80 percent contained, as favorable weather conditions have aided defensive efforts to slow the wildfire.

Superior National Forest officials allowed members the opportunity to drive deep into the forest to see the devastating impact of the Greenwood fire near Isabella, Minnesota firsthand.

The fire has been burning since at least August 15, when it was first identified, after being sparked by a lightning strike.

The fire so far has burned more than 26,000 acres, causing closures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area during its peak. Crews hope to extinguish the fire by 