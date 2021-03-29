Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
4
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, South Itasca County

Grass fire burns in northwest Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 9
article

Smoke fills the air in northwest Minnesota during a grass fire. (Minnesota State Patrol)

ERSKINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crews in northwest Minnesota are battling a grass fire, which has reduced visibility in the area.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the low humidity levels and strong winds have created "dangerous" fire conditions across the state.

Northwest Minnesota grass fire rages Monday afternoon

A grass fire burned near Glacier Ridge National Wildlife Refuge Monday afternoon due to low humidity levels and strong winds. (Carl Jones/Twitter)

Monday, the Minnesota DNR issued a burn restriction as a result of the conditions affecting dozens of Minnesota counties, including the Twin Cities area.

"Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection," DNR fire prevention supervisor Casey McCoy said in a release. "Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires."

State Patrol fire photo

A State Patrol squad car helps control traffic near a grass fire in northwest Minnesota Monday. (Minnesota State Patrol)

The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with traffic control Monday afternoon as a grass fire reduced visibility on a highway east of Erskine, Minnesota near the Glacier Ridge National Wildlife Refuge.

Video of the area obtained by FOX 9 shows smoke billowing into the sky.

In South Dakota, similar conditions spurned brush fires that closed Mount Rushmore and parts of I-90 Monday afternoon. The city of Rapid City also had to evacuate parts of the western side of town as heavy winds moved a brush fire there.

Smoke from brush fire fills the air in Rapid City, South Dakota

Video from Rapid City, South Dakota shows smoke rising from a brush fire that prompted evacuations of part of the city Monday. (Courtesy: @wxcandyse on Twitter)

Winds in excess of 70 miles per hour were reported in that area Monday.