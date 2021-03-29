Minnesota DNR issues burn restrictions due to warmer, dry weather

As warm and dry weather continues to spread throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a burn restriction Wednesday for several counties across the state, including Hennepin County.

Beginning March 31, the DNR will restrict open burning in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.

On Monday, restrictions went into effect for the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin. Restrictions remain in place for: Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until these restrictions are lifted.

"Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection," DNR fire prevention supervisor Casey McCoy said in a release. "Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires."

If you need to dispose of yard waste, officials recommend composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.