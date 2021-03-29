Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
4
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, South Itasca County

Minnesota DNR issues burn restrictions due to warmer, dry weather

Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - As warm and dry weather continues to spread throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a burn restriction Wednesday for several counties across the state, including Hennepin County.

Beginning March 31, the DNR will restrict open burning in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington and Wright.

On Monday, restrictions went into effect for the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin. Restrictions remain in place for: Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until these restrictions are lifted.

"Wildfire danger is especially high in April and May because we have dry conditions with no snow protection," DNR fire prevention supervisor Casey McCoy said in a release. "Once the landscape ‘greens up’ fire danger goes down—but until then, restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires."

If you need to dispose of yard waste, officials recommend composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.