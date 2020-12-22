Grants, payments included in Minnesota's COVID-19 relief package now available for small businesses

Several temporary programs are now available to help small businesses in Minnesota weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Departments of Employment and Economic Development and Revenue announced Tuesday.

The programs are part of the small business relief package Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last week, according to a news release. The programs will provide grants and payments to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s recent restrictions, such as bars and restaurants, convention centers and movie theaters.

COVID-19 Business Relief Payments (Aid for Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, and Bowling Centers): The Minnesota Department of Revenue will administer this funding and notify eligible businesses through their e-Services account by December 31, 2020. Eligible business owners do not need to take any action to receive this aid. Payments will be mailed in early January 2021. More information can be found here.

Minnesota Convention Center Relief Grant Program: This program will make grants of up to $500,000 to eligible convention centers located in Minnesota. All convention centers interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. Applications will be available on Jan. 5. More information can be found here.

Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program: This program will make grants of up to $150,000 to eligible movie theaters located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All movie theaters interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. More information can be found here.

County Relief Program: DEED and the DOR are working closely with counties across Minnesota to disburse relief money. All counties must apply for the program. Application forms will be available later this week. More information can be found here.