Grants, payments included in Minnesota's COVID-19 relief package now available for small businesses

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Grants, payments included in Minnesota's COVID-19 relief package now available for small businesses

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Several temporary programs are now available to help small businesses in Minnesota weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Departments of Employment and Economic Development and Revenue announced Tuesday. 

The programs are part of the small business relief package Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last week, according to a news release. The programs will provide grants and payments to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s recent restrictions, such as bars and restaurants, convention centers and movie theaters. 

COVID-19 Business Relief Payments (Aid for Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, and Bowling Centers): The Minnesota Department of Revenue will administer this funding and notify eligible businesses through their e-Services account by December 31, 2020. Eligible business owners do not need to take any action to receive this aid. Payments will be mailed in early January 2021. More information can be found here

Minnesota Convention Center Relief Grant Program: This program will make grants of up to $500,000 to eligible convention centers located in Minnesota. All convention centers interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. Applications will be available on Jan. 5. More information can be found here

Minnesota Movie Theater Relief Grant Program: This program will make grants of up to $150,000 to eligible movie theaters located in Minnesota. DEED will administer this program. All movie theaters interested in receiving a relief grant must submit a completed application. More information can be found here

County Relief Program: DEED and the DOR are working closely with counties across Minnesota to disburse relief money. All counties must apply for the program. Application forms will be available later this week. More information can be found here