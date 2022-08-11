Grain Belt Building to become new event center 'The 1893'

article

The historic Grain Belt Brewery offices in Northeast Minneapolis will be turned into an event center this fall.

The 1893 will be located at 1215 Marshall Street, Entourage Events Group announced Thursday. When complete the 129-year-old building will be transformed into an "event facility featuring the latest in hospitality amenities over multiple levels."

"We are thrilled to transform this iconic building in a way that will serve the community in a different way," said Steve Hark, CEO of Entourage Events Group, in an announcement. "This building is a treasure, and we are so grateful to be collaborating with all stakeholders to make these old offices come alive again."

According to the announcement, Entourage plans to convert the underutilized common space into several private dining rooms, meetings and conference rooms, as well as couple’s suites for weddings. Plans also include renovating Grain Belt’s beer tasting room into a ballroom.

The event center will be located about a mile north of the landmark Grain Belt sign over the Hennepin Avenue bridge between downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

According to the announcement, repurposing the historic venue is something that will "help to enhance Northeast Minneapolis, once feared to be an abandoned section of the city."

"I am pleased to see what Entourage is doing to create this site into a destination that those visiting the Northeast Entertainment District will be able to experience the rich history of this building," said Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville in the announcement. "It is exciting to see a building with an iconic past get a facelift that will once again make it a relevant property in our city."

Entourage currently runs Minneapolis properties including The Armory, Grain Belt Offices, St. Anthony Main and the Walker Library.