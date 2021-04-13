Gov. Walz will not extend curfew, but cities can impose own

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday he will not extend the four-county curfew implemented after the death of Daunte Wright.

However, Walz noted that individual cities can impose their own curfews in an effort to deter violence seen in recent days.

Monday, Gov. Walz enforced a curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey, and Anoka counties, with Dakota County later joining in. The curfew ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Several areas of the Twin Cities metro, particularly Brooklyn Center, responded to protests as well as violence and looting Sunday night and Monday night after the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

The City of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. CT at city hall to provide an update on the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter. Watch live at at fox9.com/live.