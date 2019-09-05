Gov. Walz sending Minnesota ambulances, first responders for Hurricane Dorian response

article

Three dozen Minnesota first responders will be heading to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief, according to the governor's office.

Governor Tim Walz authorized to send an emergency response team after North Carolina requested help from additional ambulance crews through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an agreement that allows states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters.

In all, 15 ambulances will be sent. The 36 responders will be divided into three teams, which will each include five ambulances, five paramedics, five emergency medical technicians, a team leader and a logistics support leader.

Representatives from Ringdahl EMS, Fergus Falls, HealthEast, Allina and North Memorial will be among the crew members.

The teams will be leaving Minnesota Friday morning. Once they arrive, the North Carolina Emergency Management team will be coordinating the crews.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2, is now moving up the East Coast. It left a trail of damage in the Bahamas, where at least 20 people died from the storm.