Gov. Walz calls on lawmakers to put parts of COVID-19 executive orders into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz called on the Minnesota Legislature to put elements of his COVID-19 executive orders into law Wednesday.
The effort would "mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to ensure an orderly end of the peacetime emergency when it is no longer needed," the Governor said in a letter to lawmakers.
Among the requests are laws requiring face coverings inside businesses, school district learning model flexibility, a continuation of the evictions moratorium and price gouging protections for consumers.
Walz said there is a "light now at the end of the tunnel" of the pandemic in Minnesota, but asked lawmakers to prioritize the following provisions:
- Commonsense measures to ensure that businesses continue to provide safe environments to enable commerce to thrive.
- Increased protections for workers from unsafe working conditions and retaliation from raising concerns about workplace safety.
- Changes to the Unemployment Insurance program to continue to enable more job seekers to receive timely support.
- Requirements to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces and indoor businesses.
- Flexibility for school districts to enable local determinations of learning models with appropriate safety precautions.
- Continuation of the evictions moratorium with a specific timeline for its end to avoid surprises and a surge in evictions.
- Protections for Minnesotans against price gouging on essential goods and services and garnishment of COVID-19 relief payments.