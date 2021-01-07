Gov. Walz calls on lawmakers to put parts of COVID-19 executive orders into law

Gov. Tim Walz called on the Minnesota Legislature to put elements of his COVID-19 executive orders into law Wednesday.

The effort would "mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to ensure an orderly end of the peacetime emergency when it is no longer needed," the Governor said in a letter to lawmakers.

Among the requests are laws requiring face coverings inside businesses, school district learning model flexibility, a continuation of the evictions moratorium and price gouging protections for consumers.

Walz said there is a "light now at the end of the tunnel" of the pandemic in Minnesota, but asked lawmakers to prioritize the following provisions: