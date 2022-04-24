Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to respond to NW Minnesota flooding

article

After storms this weekend brought flooding to areas in northwest Minnesota, Governor Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist counties working to recover.

The heavy rains on Saturday brought significant flooding across the region, particularly along Red Lake River near Crookston.

FOX 9's affiliate KVRR in Fargo caught up with crews on bagging sand to protect against the rising river.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also announced a number of road closures including:

Hwy 92 from Hwy 59 in Brooks to Hwy 32

Hwy 220 from Hwy 1 to Marshall CR 5

Hwy 317 from Hwy 220 to ND Hwys open, but have water over the road:

Hwy 2 Crookston (E of Jackson Ave)

Hwy 92 north of Zerkel

Further east, St. Louis County officials warned about closed and washed-out roads in that area.

