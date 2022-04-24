Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
14
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:35 AM CDT until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to respond to NW Minnesota flooding

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:51PM
Weather
FOX 9
article

Flooding near Crookston, Minn. (KVRR)

CROOKSTON, Minn. - After storms this weekend brought flooding to areas in northwest Minnesota, Governor Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist counties working to recover.

The heavy rains on Saturday brought significant flooding across the region, particularly along Red Lake River near Crookston.

FOX 9's affiliate KVRR in Fargo caught up with crews on bagging sand to protect against the rising river.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also announced a number of road closures including:

  • Hwy 92 from Hwy 59 in Brooks to Hwy 32
  • Hwy 220 from Hwy 1 to Marshall CR 5
  • Hwy 317 from Hwy 220 to ND Hwys open, but have water over the road: 
  • Hwy 2 Crookston (E of Jackson Ave)
  • Hwy 92 north of Zerkel 

Further east, St. Louis County officials warned about closed and washed-out roads in that area.

A culvert failure along CASH 20 near McKinley (Supplied)