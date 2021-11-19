Gov. Walz announces $160M in funding for child care assistance

Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced $160 million investment in additional funds to help child care providers and expand access to affordable child care.

Starting this week, the Minnesota Department of Human Services will increase the maximum reimbursement rate paid to child care providers, which will in turn decrease out-of-pocket costs to families, the governor's office said. The Child Care Assistance Program, which Walz signed into law this summer, serves more than 30,000 children each month.

"I am proud that our bipartisan budget includes historic investments to support our essential workers and working families," Walz said in a statement. "As we continue to take bold action to expand Minnesota’s economy, today’s increase to the Child Care Assistance Program helps ensure that our hardworking families have the resources they need, our small businesses are supported, and our youngest Minnesotans receive the care and love they deserve."

Child care centers should see their reimbursement rates rise by about 16% while licensed family care centers should see about a 12% increase.

Walz also announced increases for infants and toddlers will be the largest in an effort to help families secure that care which can be difficult to find.