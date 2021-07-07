Gordy Lundquist of Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet, Minn. passes away

article

The namesake of popular northern Minnesota diner Gordy's Hi-Hat has passed away, according to an update on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Gordy Lundquist died on Tuesday at home with his wife Marilyn by his side. He was 93 years old.

"Gordy was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather," read a statement on the Facebook page. "He took tremendous pride in his work, and all of his employees throughout the years."

Gordy opened Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet with Marilyn in 1960. The classic menu of hand-pattied hamburgers, homemade onion rings, and milkshakes became a favorite for families and tourists searching for a taste of nostalgia.

The restaurant has even been featured on the Food Network on "Dinner, Drive-ins, and Dives."

Those with memories to share of Gordy are asked to comment on the restaurant's Facebook page.