Good Samaritan shot, killed in St. Paul while trying to help drivers involved in crash

article

A Good Samaritan was shot and killed Monday night while he was trying to help two drivers who were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said.

The crash and fatal shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Edgerton Street North and Case Avenue East. When officers arrived, they found four vehicles that had been involved in the crash and a Good Samaritan suffering from gunshot wounds. The Good Samartian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was driving one of the vehicles invovled in the crash. He was taken into custody.

Witnesses told police the suspect, an adult male, was driving southbound on Edgerton Street when he rear-ended another vehicle. The collision caused the vehicle to cross into the northbound lane and crash into an unoccupied parked vehicle. Meanwhile, the suspect's vehicle continued southbound and struck an unoccupied parked car on the northwest corner of Edgerton and Case.

The Good Samaritan arrived at the scene and attempted to help the suspect and the driver who had been rear ended. The suspect then began to shooting from inside his vehicle and struck the victim in the head.

St. Paul police taped off the area near Payne Avenue and Case Avenue East following a shooting on Monday night. (FOX 9)

The deadly shooting was one of two that occurred in the city on Monday.

Advertisement

Earlier Monday, at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the North End neighborhood of St. Paul. There, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a corner store. The man died at the scene.