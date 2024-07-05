Glenn Caruso: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week’s "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" Dawn sits down with St. Thomas Head Football Coach Glenn Caruso.

Caruso is entering his 17th season at the helm of the Tommies, and is s six-time National Coach of the Year -- the most among all current coaches.

Caruso hit a program benchmark last year, winning his 150th game against Black Hills State.

He's tied for the 17th longest tenure among all D-I football head coaches (ninth in FCS) and is the Pioneer's second-longest tenured coach at their school.

But as Glenn tells Dawn, it’s a powerful mix of faith, family and football that is the secret to his success.