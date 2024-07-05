Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Houston County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Glenn Caruso: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

By
Published  July 5, 2024 6:27pm CDT
Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell
FOX 9

Glenn Caruso: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

Caruso is entering his 17th season at the helm of the Tommies, and is s six-time National Coach of the Year -- the most among all current coaches.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week’s "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" Dawn sits down with St. Thomas Head Football Coach Glenn Caruso.

Caruso is entering his 17th season at the helm of the Tommies, and is s six-time National Coach of the Year -- the most among all current coaches.

Caruso hit a program benchmark last year, winning his 150th game against Black Hills State.

He's tied for the 17th longest tenure among all D-I football head coaches (ninth in FCS) and is the Pioneer's second-longest tenured coach at their school.

But as Glenn tells Dawn, it’s a powerful mix of faith, family and football that is the secret to his success.