Glass boards shatters during a high school hockey game in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Glass boards shattered at a high school hockey section playoff game in Rochester Thursday.
Rochester Century/John Marshall was playing Lakeville South in a section playoff game at the Rochester Recreation Center. Halfway through the second period, the glass boards shattered after Rochester took a 2-0 lead against Lakeville South.
This is why arenas like Rochester Recreation Center leave the first two rows empty, for safety.
The glass boards broke halfway through the second period of the hockey game. Photo credit: Kayla Jo Franz (Supplied)
Rochester ended up beating Lakeville South 4-1 Thursday night.