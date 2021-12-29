Georgia man killed in Inver Grove Heights rollover crash

A Georgia man is dead after a crash in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 52 at Briggs Drive.

The State Patrol said 63-year-old Calvin Evans of Dublin, Georgia was driving a Ford Transit 250 north on Hwy. 52 when he went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The State Patrol also said Evans was not wearing his seatbelt when he rolled his vehicle.