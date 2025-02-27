George Floyd Square pedestrian mall study veto overridden by city council

The Brief Nearly five years after the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis city leaders are still deciding what to do with the area surrounding where he was killed in south Minneapolis. Minneapolis City Council members, backed by activist groups, have promoted the idea of creating a "pedestrian mall" in the area surrounding 38th and Chicago. However, Mayor Jacob Frey previously vetoed the proposal, citing the needs of surrounding residents and business owners' wishes to have the area reopened for traffic. On Thursday, a supermajority of council members voted to override the mayor's veto, sending any proposal back to the drawing board for approval.



The veto follows nearly five years of disagreements on how to move forward with the area, with little pragmatic progress so far.

City leadership has held several community input meetings on what to do with the space around the area of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis – the results of which have often been mixed.

Surrounding residents and business owners have said they would like the intersection open again for traffic and public transportation – saying the space can be honored while letting the area economically prosper.

However, community activists have pushed for much more idealistic plans that include a statue of Floyd, and traffic rerouted to make way for a pedestrian mall in honor of remembrance of what occurred in May 2020.

After years of delayed votes and inaction, Mayor Frey has begun to call for a decision to be made, while pushing for a "flexible, open-street plan" that seemingly sides with community members and businesses, while paying homage Floyd’s death.

In early February, Frey vetoed the proposal to explore a pedestrian mall brought forward by select council members, citing the need to serve the community at large.

"It was very clear what community members were looking for. They wanted a flexible, open street… A street that would allow for a variety of options. And one yes, that would allow an emergency vehicle to get down," said Frey on Feb. 5. "People want to see progress. They want to see change at that intersection. They want to see a long-term memorial set up."

As part of the path forward, Frey vetoed the city council’s motion to explore a pedestrian mall option – setting the stage for the need for a 9-3 "supermajority" vote on behalf of the council to either override his veto, or side with his position.

On Thursday, the council chose the former, sending any proposals for the area back to the proverbial drawing board.

Council members siding with the veto say it’s supported by the surrounding community, who have been "cultivating and re-imagining the space in a way that centers ongoing calls for justice."

"The mayor’s flexible-use plan was put to a vote — and it failed. Only the mayor had the power to propose a compromise, the responsibility to lead, and the chance to bring us together. Instead? Nothing. No effort. No leadership. No attempt to bridge the divide," said council member Emily Koski in a statement following the vote. "The mayor’s veto offered no path forward, his plan wasn’t viable, and he had no backup. But this community has already created a space of remembrance, healing, and reckoning, and they deserve a city that recognizes and supports their work."

In January, Koski announced she planned to run against Frey in a mayoral election for the city.

"The city council has been clear for months that we are ready to move forward with the Pedestrian Plaza Concept Plan for George Floyd Square," said Council President Elliott Payne in a statement. "Today's veto override shows that a supermajority of the council is ready to move forward in a way that properly honors the life and legacy of George Floyd and the community surrounding George Floyd Square."

Following the vote, community activist Al Flowers criticized the council’s vote, saying the move was "political" while accusing the council of stalling progress for far too long.

"We’ve said what we’ve wanted. Business leaders in here right now – you’re stepping on them. We’ve got to do something different," Flowers said. "You are sticking the Black community. This wasn’t a vote for us. We’re telling you we don’t want what you’re doing. I live there. You don’t."

A statement released by Frey following the vote "condemns" the action by the council, saying in part that it "delays progress, lacks vision and ignores the wishes of the community."

"The Council’s decision is a betrayal of the community’s wishes and a colossal waste of time and tax dollars," said Frey in a statement. "Why the Council is content to let this site sit idle, without any meaningful development and no legitimate plan, is beyond me. Our city staff have worked tirelessly alongside the community to bring forward a thoughtful, community-centered vision. Yet, this plan is being ignored by a small minority, which is simply not good governance."