Frustration grows with indecision over George Floyd Square

The Brief Minneapolis City Council members voted Thursday to table the city’s recommended flexible-open concept, it will be filed with the clerk, for now. In another vote, the council voted instead to further explore consideration of a fully pedestrian plaza.



The future of George Floyd Square remains uncertain nearly five years after Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis City Council members voted not to move forward with the city’s recommended flexible-open plan. Some fear this delay could add another year or more to seeing tangible progress.

Council further exploring concepts

The backstory:

May will mark five years since George Floyd was murdered. Minneapolis City Council members discussed the future of George Floyd Square on Thursday. Members who spoke all recognized the importance of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis.

"This is more than an infrastructure project. It’s a space of deep significance. One that demands thoughtful planning and a vision that honors its meaning," said Minneapolis City Council member Emily Koski.

Keeping options open:

City council members voted Thursday to table the city’s recommended flexible-open concept, which would allow access for traffic and transit through the area. So, any work done on this direction will be filed with the clerk, for now.

In another vote, the council also voted to further explore consideration of a fully pedestrian plaza.

"We are listening to community members who continue to reach out about trying pedestrianization to the greatest extent possible. This gives our options, both the open-flexible and pedestrian plaza, fair chances and ensures that the concept layout that we end up approving has been thoroughly explored and considered," said Minneapolis City Council member Katie Cashman.

Community engagement:

The city’s Public Works Department and mayor’s office had previously pointed to a survey of non-city property owners on that block in question – which showed all who responded were against a pedestrian mall. State law requires majority support of adjacent property-owners for a pedestrian concept to move forward.

City Council member Andrea Jenkins, who represents the area, echoed this finding and voiced frustration with delaying the matter further.

"I can tell you flat out, no one is desirous of a pedestrian mall," said Jenkins. "Those concepts have been discussed, and people have overwhelmingly said we want to move forward with the city’s layout.

The People's Way:

Thursday’s decisions will not impact next steps for The People’s Way. Community members can weigh in on proposals from four non-profit organizations on that redevelopment on Feb. 26.