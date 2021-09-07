Gazelka to announce run for Minnesota governor

article

Minnesota state Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is preparing to announce his candidacy for governor.

Last week Gazelka announced he would be resigning as Senate majority leader. Gazelka will be holding an event at the Capitol on Wednesday to formally announce his plans, according to his campaign.

He faces a crowded field for the GOP primary. Already in the race include state Sen. Michelle Benson, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, dermatologist Neil Shah, businessman Mike Marti, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.

Gov. Tim Walz has not yet formally announced whether he will run for re-election.