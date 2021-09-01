Benson enters 2022 governor's race, Gazelka takes step toward joining GOP primary

article

The 2022 Republican primary for Minnesota governor accelerated Wednesday as state Sen. Michelle Benson joined the race and fellow GOP Sen. Paul Gazelka resigned as Senate majority leader in a precursor to launching his own campaign.

Benson held her campaign kickoff at Master Machine in Blaine, where she predicted that she would emerge from a crowded GOP primary to face DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who appears certain to run for re-election.

"This isn't going to be an easy path, but I've never taken anything for granted," Benson, a fourth-term senator from Ham Lake, said about her Republican competition. "I'm going to beat those guys. I'm going to be our nominee, and I'm going to be the next governor of this state."

If she's elected, Benson would become the first female governor in Minnesota history. She said her position as Senate Health committee chairwoman had put her in the best position to understand the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Minnesota, and said Walz had overstepped his authority in handling the pandemic.

Hours before Benson's launch, Gazelka announced that he's done as Senate majority leader. Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, has said he would step down from that position if he ran for governor.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka

Gazelka's campaign announcement is likely to happen within a few weeks. His decision to step down from his Senate leadership position kickstarts a GOP caucus decision about his replacement.



Already in the GOP primary: former state Sen. Scott Jensen, dermatologist Neil Shah, businessman Mike Marti, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.



All signs point to Walz running for re-election, though he hasn't made it official yet.

"I think we've got a lot to offer and we'll make that decision pretty soon," Walz said during a live interview with Minnesota Public Radio last week.

Benson said she would run through the primary regardless of which candidate gets the Minnesota GOP's endorsement at its 2022 state convention.

When asked by FOX 9, Benson said the Senate needs to reconsider Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm’s job status, accusing Malcolm of taking steps toward a vaccine reporting system. She did not say whether she would vote to fire Malcolm. Benson had previously said Malcolm should not be fired.

Advertisement

Minnesota Democrats said Benson's agenda was "reckless and dangerous" for Minnesota and sent a separate statement criticizing Gazelka's five-year run as Senate majority leader.