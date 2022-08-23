Expand / Collapse search

Updating your planters for fall: Garden Guy

(FOX 9) - Fall is around the corner, and the new season means you may want to update your outdoor planters. 

There are lots of options at your favorite local garden shop for early fall planters. Here are FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K's tips on what to include for a planter that will transition from summer to early fall:

  • Crotons
  • Echinacea
  • Rudbeckia
  • Potato vine
  • Kale

Another idea for planters for later in the fall:

  • Purple baron millet
  • Fall mum
  • Swiss chard
  • Dianthus
  • Fake berries or a little pumpkin
  • Kale

