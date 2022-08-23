Updating your planters for fall: Garden Guy

Fall is around the corner, and the new season means you may want to update your outdoor planters.

There are lots of options at your favorite local garden shop for early fall planters. Here are FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K's tips on what to include for a planter that will transition from summer to early fall:

Crotons

Echinacea

Rudbeckia

Potato vine

Kale

Another idea for planters for later in the fall:

Purple baron millet

Fall mum

Swiss chard

Dianthus

Fake berries or a little pumpkin

Kale

For more of Garden Guy Dale K's tips, click here.