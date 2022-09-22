Gabby Giffords' gun reform message brought to Minneapolis

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was in Minneapolis Thursday speaking to a small group of gun owners from across the U,S. about gun reform.

The event was closed to the public, as the nationally known gun safety advocate hosted supporters of the Giffords organization for the inaugural Gun Owners for Safety convention.

The Democrat co-founded the Giffords organization shortly after being severely injured in a shooting rampage in Tucson, Arizona in 2011. Six people were killed, and 13 others injured in the shooting, prompting the politician to begin work as a gun safety advocate.

Giffords, who still struggles with speech and mobility following the shooting, addressed the crowd alongside her former congressional aide and co-founder of the Giffords organization Peter Ambler.

"It's not about taking anything away from people. It's about offering Americans a vision for responsibility and safety," said Ambler.

Ambler said Giffords Gun Owners for Gun Safety aims to offer an alternative to pro-gun organizations like the National Rifle Association.

"I’m fighting to make the country safer," said Giffords. "I learned when people care for each other and work together, progress is possible. But change isn’t possible overnight, and we can’t do it alone."