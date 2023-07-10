Fundraiser launched after fireworks spark fire that destroys St. Paul apartments

A fundraiser has been launched to help residents of a St. Paul apartment building displaced by a fire that investigators have determined was caused by fireworks.

Those wishing to help residents -- many of whom FOX 9 is told didn't have renters insurance -- can make donations at the management company's offices at 37 Isabel St ESt Paul, MN 55107 on the west side.

Investigators say it appears fireworks ignited some dry grass, spreading to a tree, and ultimately the apartment building on the 1300 block of Saint Paul Avenue.

The fire gutted the building, ripping through the roof and displacing 30 people.

Firefighters from the Saint Paul Fire Department combat a major blaze at a Saint Paul Avenue apartment building on July 8. The fire, suspected to be caused by fireworks, resulted in significant property damage and displacement of residents. (Image co Expand

Speaking on Monday, St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso says, with dry conditions across the area, there's just no safe way to use fireworks in Minnesota right now.

"The gusts of wind could make the fireworks flow just about anywhere," he explained. "So unless it was in a completely desolate, open parking lot and you had a hose that was readily available to extinguish the fireworks, my recommendation would be [not to use fireworks]. There's just too many variables. Here in St. Paul, our houses are very close together and so there's risk of exposure to other buildings."

Mokosso says firefighters have dealt with a number of issues from fireworks over the last week, including vehicle and house fires.