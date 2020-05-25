Expand / Collapse search

Ft. Snelling Memorial Day traditions adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published 
Military
FOX 9
article

The traditional Memorial Day service at Ft. Snelling was held virtually due to the pandemic.

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nearly 50,000 people typically visit Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend, but due to the pandemic this year was a bit different. 

The annual service was held virtually and posted to the cemetery’s Facebook page, which showed a private ceremony with fewer than ten guests. 

Thousands of flags are usually placed on graves as well, but the group effort was called off this year due to COVID-19. Instead, visitors are allowed to place their own flags and flowers on grave sites.

The cemetery is open from dawn to dusk.  
 