Ft. Snelling Memorial Day traditions adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 50,000 people typically visit Fort Snelling National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend, but due to the pandemic this year was a bit different.

The annual service was held virtually and posted to the cemetery’s Facebook page, which showed a private ceremony with fewer than ten guests.

Thousands of flags are usually placed on graves as well, but the group effort was called off this year due to COVID-19. Instead, visitors are allowed to place their own flags and flowers on grave sites.

The cemetery is open from dawn to dusk.

