French Bulldog mix stolen in St. Paul found safe

A St. Paul woman's French Bulldog was found safe Friday after the dog was stolen from her while they were out on a walk.

The dog, Clementine, was found safe and has been reunited with her owner, St. Paul police said.

Police say that Clementine was stolen just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Westminster Avenue and York Avenue in St. Paul.

Two young men struck up a conversation with the owner, then pushed her down and took the dog. Police say the dog may have been targeted because of her breed.

St. Paul police thanked all who helped look for Clementine.