Freighter safely reaches Thunder Bay after taking on water in Lake Superior

The taconite freighter that was taking on water in Lake Superior safely anchored in Thunder Bay Saturday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to the 689-foot bulk carrier, Michipicoten, 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale after receiving a report that the freighter had hit something underwater and was taking on water.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say the cause of the flooding is currently unknown.

Authorities said no injuries were reported on the freighter.

Pumps onboard the freighter were used to remove some of the water spilling in. The U.S. Coast Guard said there are currently no signs of spillage of taconite due to the collision.

Half of the 22-person crew was removed from the freighter for safety, according to officials.

The cause of any damage and the flooding will be investigated once the vessel is moored in Thunder Bay.