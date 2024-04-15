'Free the nipple': MN bill would remove penalties for female breast exposure

article

Women in Minnesota may soon be legally permitted to go topless in public spaces if a new bill supported by Senate Democrats becomes law.

The bill proposed Monday in the Minnesota Senate would exclude solely exposing your breasts from criminal penalties under state law. The proposed legislation aims to clearly define "indecent exposure" to clarify that the mere exposure of a human breast does not constitute lewd exposure.

This initiative follows a similar change made by Minneapolis for its parks in 2020.

In recent years, the "Free the Nipple" campaign has pushed for women to be treated the same as men when it comes to being topless in public.