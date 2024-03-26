Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: 2 rescued, several others believed in water

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, sending several vehicles and people into the frigid water below.

The collapse happened after a large cargo vessel apparently hit one of the supports of the bridge around 1:30 a.m., causing it to snap and buckle. Several vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River after the impact caused the roadway above to break apart. The vessel caught fire after hitting the support. Black smoke billowed out of it and into the sky above.

Officials say sonar indicated that several vehicles were in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued following the collapse. One was hospitalized and one was not. At least six others are still believed to be in the water. All eight were a part of a construction crew that was filling potholes.

"Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott at the update. He called the situation "an unthinkable tragedy."

"This is a dire emergency," Baltimore Fire Department director of communications Kevin Cartwright told the Associated Press. "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people." He called the collapse a "developing mass casualty event." Cartwright identified the ship as the "Dali."

According to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, the Dali was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and flying under a Singapore flag. The ship is about 985 feet long and about 157 feet wide, according to data from Marine Traffic.

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore has been suspended, but ground traffic can still get through.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that all lanes of the bridge were closed and traffic was being detoured.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency in the state and was working to deploy federal resources.

"I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on Tuesday. "Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."

The collapse caused major traffic impacts throughout the Baltimore region on Tuesday. All lanes of I-695 were closed at the bridge and drivers were advised to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor. Drivers were told to use I-95 or I-895 as alternate routes.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977 and spans the Patapsco River at the entrance to a busy harbor. The river leads to the Port of Baltimore, a major hub for shipping on the East Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.