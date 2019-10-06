FOX, DISH and Sling make agreement to restore access to networks, stations

article

Statement from FOX Corporation spokesperson:

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with DISH and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ access to the FOX networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption.”

