FOX 9's 12 Days of Giving kicks off Sunday, Dec. 1

article

FOX 9 is kicking off our “12 Days of Giving” campaign to benefit M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Our goal is to raise awareness and drive new donors to help the hospital cure pediatric health conditions and give patients and families hope and support.

If you would like to help, visit our 12 Days of Giving crowdfunding page on the University of Minnesota’s website. You can see how much we’ve raised and know your generosity is going to help save and change lives.

FOX 9’s 12 Days of Giving starts Sunday, Dec. 1 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 12.