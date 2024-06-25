Expand / Collapse search
FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Gibbon on June 26

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 25, 2024 2:41pm CDT
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9

GIBBON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gibbon is next at-bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 26. 

FOX 9 will be live at McGowan Field in Gibbon starting at 5 p.m. as the Reds take on the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. The All-Star Peanut League is also gearing up for an exhibition game at 3 p.m. 

Shop the Town Ball swag store here

Town Ball has been around in Gibbon for almost as long as it has been a city. The team went away in the early '70s, and they tried combining with a neighboring town before the Reds came back in 2005, and have been strong ever since.  

Share your Town Ball Tour photos with us! Upload them here and they could be featured on FOX 9 and fox9.com.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from McGowan Field starting at 5 p.m. on June 26. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

You can watch the game live on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel. 

Gibbon Reds vs. Searles Grizzlies 

FOX 9s Town Ball Tour heads to Gibbon on Wednesday, June 26. (FOX 9) (FOX 9)

First pitch: 6 p.m.

Location: McGowan Field, 11th Street, Gibbon

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W south to MN-62 W. Keep left to continue on US-212 W and follow until Norwood Young America. Turn left onto MN 25/MN-5 W and continue straight. Turn left onto 6th Street. Continue onto MN-19/ 44th Street. Turn left onto Ely Avenue. Turn right onto East Park Drive. The ballpark will be on your right.  

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule 

  • June 5: New Prague
  • June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather.
  • June 19: Pierz
  • June 26: Gibbon
  • July 3: Elko
  • July 10: Le Sueur
  • July 17: Springfield

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here