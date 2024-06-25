FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Gibbon on June 26

Gibbon is next at-bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 26.

FOX 9 will be live at McGowan Field in Gibbon starting at 5 p.m. as the Reds take on the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. The All-Star Peanut League is also gearing up for an exhibition game at 3 p.m.

Town Ball has been around in Gibbon for almost as long as it has been a city. The team went away in the early '70s, and they tried combining with a neighboring town before the Reds came back in 2005, and have been strong ever since.

Gibbon Reds vs. Searles Grizzlies

FOX 9s Town Ball Tour heads to Gibbon on Wednesday, June 26. (FOX 9) (FOX 9)

First pitch: 6 p.m.

Location: McGowan Field, 11th Street, Gibbon

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W south to MN-62 W. Keep left to continue on US-212 W and follow until Norwood Young America. Turn left onto MN 25/MN-5 W and continue straight. Turn left onto 6th Street. Continue onto MN-19/ 44th Street. Turn left onto Ely Avenue. Turn right onto East Park Drive. The ballpark will be on your right.

