FOX 9 Town Ball Tour swings through Brownton

The Brief This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Brownton, Minnesota, home of Barney Tadsen Field and the Bruins. The Brownton Bruins have been a baseball team since 1887. The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour was scheduled to stop in Brownton in 2025, but that game was rained out.



This week, the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Brownton, Minnesota, home of Barney Tadsen Field and the Bruins. The Browton Bruins will take on the Glencoe Brewers Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

About Brownton

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Brownton is located a little over an hour west of the Twin Cities in McLeod County. It's a small, rural community with a population of roughly 700 residents.

Brownton has a rich baseball history, with the Bruins having been around since 1887. Tuesday night’s game against the Glencoe Brewers features the top two teams in the division. Brownton lost a close one to Glencoe earlier this season, 5-4.

Tuesday’s festivities include a Junior Legion baseball game before the amateur game at 7 p.m.

Brownton’s famous pink barn

The Brownton Bruins play at Barney Tadsen Field, and near the diamond is the town’s famous pink barn. It features all kinds of animals, including chickens, roosters and cats. And it’s fully pink, from the roof to the ground.

Charity golf tournament

Brownton is also known for a charity golf tournament that takes over the town every summer. The organizers pick a family in need every year, and proceeds go to that family as well as back to the baseball team. Schuette says it’s become a staple of the community, getting the full 144 players every year.

2026 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

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The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

July 7: Brownton Bruins host the Glencoe Brewers at 7 p.m.

July 15: River Falls Fighting Fish host the Hudson River Rats at 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Loretto Larks host the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m.

*All dates are Wednesdays except the July 7 stop, which is a Tuesday.

How to watch FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Watch live:

FOX 9 will broadcast live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. You can watch on FOX 9, as well as streaming on FOX9.com and FOX LOCAL.