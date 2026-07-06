Brodie Ziemer on new-look Gophers Hockey: 'There's a new buzz'

The Brief Captain Brodie Ziemer joined Jim Rich and Pat Micheletti for episode 2 of the Pride on Ice podcast. Ziemer talked about the change in culture under new coach Brett Larson. He also discussed why he decided to stay in Minnesota.



Gophers Hockey captain Brodie Ziemer says there's a "new buzz" around the team as Coach Brett Larson starts to put his mark on the program.

Ziemer spoke with FOX 9's Jim Rich and Gophers legend Pat Micheletti on episode 2 of the Pride on Ice podcast. You can watch the full episode above or on YouTube.

‘New buzz’ for Gophers

What they're saying:

Ziemer told the podcast there is a new energy around the team as they get ready to head into a new season this year. He also talked about growing and leveraging his experience from competing in the World Juniors this past winter.

"There is definitely a new buzz, like a new energy," said Ziemer. "I think, I would say like within the group, especially just you can tell that everybody wants to be there and then we're very excited and we're just up there working out competing on the ice, playing games competing like we're just getting better. Getting tighter and, I mean I've said it I don't know how many times now I wish it was October now."

‘Committed to the grind’

Dig deeper:

Ziemer also said the Gophers are making excuses going forward.

"I think just we get we need to fix kind of our standards and stuff like that, and we got to be more committed to that grind," he explained.

"I think we're just going to have to bring a better consistency level this year now," he added later. "There's no more excuses, like we know what we have to do. You know, this will be my third year of college hockey now. I know what it takes, you know? Every Friday, Saturday, so no more excuses."